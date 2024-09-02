BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0334 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BioSyent Stock Performance
Shares of BIOYF opened at $7.75 on Monday. BioSyent has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.
About BioSyent
