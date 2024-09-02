Bitcoin (BTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $28.83 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $58,435.25 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,154.01 billion and $28.83 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.31 or 0.00553188 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00036695 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070611 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,748,468 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
