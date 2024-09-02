BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,253,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,630 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 153,221 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth $955,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

