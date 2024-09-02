Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Trimmed by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 39,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 89.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of BX stock opened at $142.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.30. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

