Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 15.1% in August

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 68.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $327.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 58.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.