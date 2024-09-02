Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 15.1% in August

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 68.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on BXSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
