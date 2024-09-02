Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $13,486,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

