Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Target Price at $464.33

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $464.33.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $449.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $450.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.33 and a 200-day moving average of $424.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

