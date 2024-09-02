Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $33.57

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

