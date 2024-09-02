Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $75.86

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $3,276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at $245,319,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,201. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.2% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,759,000 after acquiring an additional 485,628 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2,739.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,035,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,430,000 after purchasing an additional 998,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 18.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 874,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after buying an additional 138,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

