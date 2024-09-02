Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $15.20

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 155.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

