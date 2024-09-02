Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Price Target at C$15.41

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

