Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Price Target at C$15.41

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.41.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.2 %
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.