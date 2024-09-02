Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $237.92

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $226.66 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average of $206.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,079,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,738,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,687,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after acquiring an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

