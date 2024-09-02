Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

