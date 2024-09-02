Brokerages Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) PT at $166.83

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Westlake by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Westlake by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 1-year low of $112.77 and a 1-year high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 105.53%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

