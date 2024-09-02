Brokers Set Expectations for Metals Acquisition Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTAL)

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

MTAL opened at $11.23 on Monday. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

