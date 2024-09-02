Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,970,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 13,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $7.11 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

