Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $32.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.