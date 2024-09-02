BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Critical Comparison

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.27 -$2.82 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.84 billion 0.15 $150.14 million $0.76 2.28

Analyst Recommendations

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BTC Digital and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 1 0 0 2.00

LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $2.12, suggesting a potential upside of 22.54%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 5.80% 8.16% 3.46%

Risk & Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LexinFintech beats BTC Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

