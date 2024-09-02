Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 53.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $263.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

