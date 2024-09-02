C3.ai (AI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AI stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

