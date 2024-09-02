Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after purchasing an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,731,000 after acquiring an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after acquiring an additional 145,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total value of $339,021.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,775.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,797 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,558 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $268.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.47 and a 200-day moving average of $294.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

