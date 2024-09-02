Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.12. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

CM stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,894 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,340,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,748,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,949,000 after buying an additional 2,952,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.50%.

