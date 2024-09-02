Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

Shares of CVNA opened at $150.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,233,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,586,165.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,233,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,586,165.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,680,422 shares of company stock worth $349,498,777. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

