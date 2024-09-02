Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $165.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average of $153.47. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

