Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Cass Information Systems Price Performance
Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $592.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
