Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,922 shares of company stock worth $5,708,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.