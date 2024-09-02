CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $29.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 152,878 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 187,662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,109,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

