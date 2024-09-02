Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $147.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

