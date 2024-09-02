Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron stock opened at $147.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.68. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

