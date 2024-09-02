China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.272 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

About China Resources Gas Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.