Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,419.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

