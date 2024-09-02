Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $284.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.55. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $198.67 and a twelve month high of $284.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.