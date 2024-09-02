Ciena (CIEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ciena Stock Performance
NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.
About Ciena
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.
