Ciena (CIEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.