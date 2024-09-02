Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

