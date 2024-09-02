Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 8,833 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

