Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $158.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $159.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.41.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

