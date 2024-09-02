Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $212.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.