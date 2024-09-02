Claro Advisors LLC Buys 15,796 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 403,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 636,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBXG opened at 12.44 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 13.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.12.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

