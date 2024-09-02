Claro Advisors LLC Buys 860 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,578,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233,819 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,077,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,912,000 after purchasing an additional 507,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,472,000 after purchasing an additional 86,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $82.18 on Monday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

