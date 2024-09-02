Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

SBUX stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

