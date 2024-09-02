Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

