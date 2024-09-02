Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 768,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 767,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

