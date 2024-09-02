Claro Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

BMY stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

