Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $256.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average of $255.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.