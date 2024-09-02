Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $855.00 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $857.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $791.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.