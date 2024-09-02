Claro Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $95.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

