Claro Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 297.8% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $258.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $261.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

