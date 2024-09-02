Claro Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after purchasing an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,173,000 after acquiring an additional 416,768 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after acquiring an additional 211,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,866,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $523.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $523.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.50 and its 200-day moving average is $463.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

