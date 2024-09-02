Claro Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

