Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

EPD opened at $29.34 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.